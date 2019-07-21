Bognor man has been missing for a month

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Bognor man who has been missing for a month.

David Skerrett has not been seen at the flat where he lives alone in Cavendish Road, Bognor, since late June this year, police said.

The 63-year-old often walks between Bognor and Littlehampton, police said, and has family in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, but he has not been in touch with them.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in, of thin build, with brown greying hair, and is usually clean shaven (although he has a moustache in the picture released by police).

He wears glasses for reading, and may have a blue anorak.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "His disappearance is out of character and police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or online, quoting serial 960 of 15/07."