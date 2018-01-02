Bognor man convicted for laundering almost £11k

A man who laundered thousands of pounds to fund his gambling addiction has been convicted in court, according to police.

In a statement police explained the incident occured at the end of June when Eclipse Financial Management Limited, an insurance broker based in Tangmere, overpaid Pen Underwriting £10,937.35.

The client then contacted Eclipse to arrange the return of the funds, however, the funds were instead transferred into the account of Ronnie Lewry, who was a training and compliance manager with Eclipse at the time, police added.

It said: “It emerged the 28-year-old, of Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis, had falsified documents to ensure he was the beneficiary of the overpayment. The following day, he failed to turn up for work.

“As part of a police investigation, Lewry was arrested on October 24, and charged with fraud and conversion of criminal property.

Evidence shows he converted this criminal property through online gambling websites, ATM cash withdrawals and other personal spending.’

Lewry fully admitted the offences, and at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 18 he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, police confirmed, stating it intends to pursue a confiscation order to recover the funds.