Bognor kite festival to be ‘bigger and better this year’

Huge kites are set to soar this weekend as the Bognor Regis Kite Festival returns for its fourth year.

For the first time it will run in Felpham on the King George V Playing Field, from 10.30am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday and from 10.30am to 5pm on Monday.

Jan Malpas, a member of the organising comittee, said a larger space was sought over West Park, in Bognor Regis, to ‘give more pleasure to people’.

She said: “We are all very excited. We are hoping that the weather is kind to us.

She added: “It’s become an established event in Bognor which is fantastic. It’s so great because it allows us to showcase Bognor Regis throughout the United Kingdom and abroad.”

As well as kite displays, a children’s treasure hunt will take place on Saturday, an ABBA tribute band will performn on Sunday evening and, for the second year, bank holiday Monday will feature the Great Bognor Bake Off.

Ms Malpas added: “It’s going to be bigger and better this year because we have the space, and because we are getting the space we have got the larger kites, we have got more kite flyers and more activities going on to complement the kite flyers.”