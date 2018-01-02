Bognor Hotham Rotary Club thanks supporters

The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham has expressed its thanks after its Christmas Float collections exceeded the previous year’s total.

In a statement, the group said: “It seemed that literally hundreds of people turned out to greet and welcome Father Christmas and the sleigh each night. Together, our street tours and our statics at Tesco, M&S, B&Q, and Jordan Butchers Rose Green collected a magnificent £11,547.28.”

The funds will be used during the coming year to support charities and local causes.

It added that each request for financial help, received by the club, is carefully vetted and that it is always willing to consider new applications.

Help is also being sought by the club, from individuals or organisations, to aid the running of its float.

It stated it is ‘rewarding and enormous fun for those concerned’ but that ‘each year it gets a little harder as we try to accommodate the ever growing Bognor Regis area’.

Planning for 2018 is starting now and you can register interest, or make funding applications, by visiting the club’s website, or emailing rotarybognorhotham@gmail.com