Bognor firefighters save kitten stuck between two buildings in 'tricky' rescue

Six-month-old Monty the kitten was purrr-fectly pleased to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck between two buildings in Bognor Regis.

Crews were called when the feline fell into trouble in West Street, Bognor, at 7.33am on Monday.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found that the kitten had managed to become trapped within the wall cavaties.

A fire service spokesman said: “One crew from Bognor Regis Fire Station was mobilised to the scene, and upon arrival found the six month old kitten was physically trapped within thewall cavities.

“Using small gear, firefighter Mollie Bennett was able to rescue the kitten, named Monty, and reunite him with his owner.”

Jim Mackay, station manager, said in a tweet: "Tricky animal rescue this morning for E watch. Monty the cat stuck in between two cavities. Well done to @molliebennett for the rescue."

Monty the cat with his rescuer, the firefighter Mollie Bennett. Photo by Jim Mackay

The wall cavaties where Monty was stuck. Photo by Jim Mackay