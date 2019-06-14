Bognor entrepreneur chases dreams by launching Luuklush Hair Studio

A 24-year-old entrepreneur from Bognor Regis is thrilled to reveal his new stylish salon to both old, new and existing customers.

Fully qualified hairdresser, Luke Ediker opened Luuklush Hair Studio, based in The Parade, on Saturday, June 1.

Luke decided to go with a stylish and modern interior

After running a studio from home for the past three years, Luke was on a mission to develop his business further and has even taken on apprentice, Jade Sutton, to give her the opportunity to pursue a hairdressing career through the studio.

Luke said: “My clients are my number one priority and here at Luuklush you can come in to a warm atmosphere, pour your heart out and leave feeling great with a fresh new look.

“I already have so many plans to expand my business further and I am already looking into the beauty and cosmetic field.”

Luuklush Hair Studio will be open from Monday through till Saturday each week.

Luke also explained that he understands people are busy with young children or work throughout his regular opening hours of 9am till 5pm, so he has decided to open from 9am till 8pm on Mondays and 9am till 7pm on Fridays.

For more on the studio or to book and appointment visit the studio’s Facebook page ‘@luuklushhairstudio’ or call 01243 822250.