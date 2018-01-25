Bognor community set for biggest ever Grandad’s gathering

The Bognor Regis community is set to come together in record numbers for this year’s entrepreneurial showdown.

At Grandad’s Community Gathering different groups will again stand up to ask the community for help, with the usual catch that they only have two minutes to do it.

Danny ‘Grandad’ Dawes, who runs community shop Grandad’s Front Room in High Street, is excited for the big event next month.

He said: “We are trying to make it the biggest one ever.

“The reason we do it is there’s lots of different networking meetings all over Sussex, but there’s hardly any third sector networking.

“They are so formal and people do not relax.”

According to Danny, one of the things that makes the event so successful is the two-minute ‘elevator pitch’ that everyone must adhere to.

“You come in and you’re given a two minute slot. If you go over you are cut off.”

Guests listen pitches and volunteer to help where they can, often donating time, money or supplies.

“It brings people together. If we can get 50 groups there I will be over the moon.”

Grandad’s Community Gathering is on February 21 at Grandad’s Front Room between 6.45pm and 8.30pm.

The gathering is just one reason 2018 is set to be a big year for Grandad’s team.

This week Danny and others have been busy moving out their West Street shop and into new premises in High Street.

Danny said: “Footfall in West Street absolutely dies at the beginning of November to the end of February.

“We haven’t got anything left now to put in. Now it has got to flourish for itself. Sales in the shop pay the bills so we have had to go somewhere with more footfall.”

Set up in 2016, Grandad’s Front Room only charges people what they can afford for a range of useful items.

Those who cannot pay anything pay nothing, while money from those who can afford to pay goes straight back into the community.

For more information visit their website: www.grandadsfrontroom.co.uk.