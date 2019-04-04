Bognor community group looking for funding

A Bognor community group is looking to raise more than £9,000 to continue ‘helping those who have little or nothing’.

Grandad’s Front Room CIC offers a place where 'all the community can come together with the aim of building a more cohesive, understanding, safe and caring community'.

A spokesman added: "We offer a safe, welcoming drop-in lounge where anyone can grab a free cuppa, a biscuit and have a sit-down for as long as they like. We also source and deliver free furniture, beds, lounge furniture, white goods, pots and pans, cutlery, curtains and indeed anything that is needed to create a home.

"The front room donates free food to families in need and we are, funds willing, arranging a community allotment which will involve growing, nourishing food and providing cooking classes for the whole family."

The community group received £2,053 from West Sussex County Council towards purchasing recycled tools and materials.

A further £1,400 has been pledged on the county council run crowdfunding page West Sussex Crowd via Spacehive, but just under £6,000 is needed before May 1. Pledges will only be charged if the project hits its funding goal of £9,381 before the cut off point. Click here to donate.

Danny Dawes, who runs the community scheme, said: “This isn’t for a one off project. It will be for self sustaining [purposes]. It will keep us going for many years.

“We have got £3,473 so far and then we’ve got £1,600 pledged in kind by community groups across Bognor. It’s for the tools, polytunnels, and everything we need in order to get that project up and running for two, three, four, five years. The project will definitely last at least for the next three years.

"One of the main messages we’ve got to get across is we are looking to local businesses and other groups who have funding pots, to look and see what would really benefit the community and give £100, £50 or whatever.

"It will be £200 a month nearly to keep five community allotments going and for hundreds of people to be able to access them. It’s all about bringing the community together for the benefit of everybody.”

Click here to see a breakdown of what the money is needed for.

One of the community groups which would benefit from the funding is Dig It. Bognor residents Craig Pinkney and his son Connor, 22, volunteer in the scheme.

Danny said the work they have done is 'fantastic' and reserved particular praise for Connor who 'has been pivotal, even though he has autism'.

Craig said: "Connor and I started volunteering in the middle part of last year, helping out in the shop. Connor had finished college but couldn't get work.

"Connor humbles people so much. He is brilliant. He has got an amazing capacity for learning and doing for someone who really struggles with the social inclusion side of things. He loves it and it's good for him and other people.

"Danny wanted to get the allotment off the ground and we were interested. The front room gave us a start and we got on to the Bognor Regis allotment holders association and got four plots and we went from there. We've gradually built up from there over the winter.

"It's gathered a lot of interest from different groups in the community and we've been teaming up with the community gardeners. More people wanted to come down than we anticipated so we got in touch with Jo Cooke from the county council team and they said they would help us create a safe space where people could come and have security there."

Craig said there is an opportunity to expand the allotments on the Crimshaw Manor Farm on Lower Bognor Road.

He added: "We've got an amazing growing opportunity but we need funding for half a dozen polytunnels and a chicken business. It's snowballing at the moment.

"The local landowners have given us an amazing 26 acres of land. We are looking at relocating the Pagham Ponies there who have to move because of the housing development at Church Barton Farm. We are going to team up."

Craig, who is signed up to the West Sussex County Council Shared Lives scheme, also revealed a personal factor behind his community work in Bognor.

He said: "My twin boys have been through the county educational needs system. They are coming up to 23 this year and need that next stage and we couldn't find what we were looking for, so we have had to do it ourselves.

"There is such a need but nothing we could tailor. They are outside the box and get nothing but they should be getting priory because they are most at risk and most in need.

"The whole scheme is very positive and supportive. I could not say enough about Grandad's. It's one of the best CICs around.

"I am really excited about what they will throw at us next."

