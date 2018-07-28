Bognor charity champ raises hundreds for Cancer Research UK

A woman from Bognor Regis has raised £307 for charity by taking part in a muddy marvellous challenge.

Kate Mills, who is sales and operations supervisor at Sussex-based business Allsaved, completed the Pretty Muddy for Cancer Research UK. This is the ninth year Kate has taken part in a fundraising activity for the charity and has raised more than £1,100 on its behalf to date.

Alongside her mum, Diane, Kate took on the tough 5K obstacle course in temperatures that exceeded more than 30 degrees. Crawling, climbing and scrambling across the course, whilst getting covered from head to toe in sludge, Kate and her mum both successfully crossed the finish line together in one hour and three minutes.

Kate’s colleagues from Allsaved were cheering her on throughout and greeted her at the finish line with congratulations, hugs and well-deserved bottles of water.

Kate said: “It was certainly one of the tougher years to undertake the challenge. The heat was extremely intense at times but luckily the local firefighters were on hand to provide welcome relief by hosing us down with water and keeping us cool as we ran the course. I’m so proud to have completed the race once again and I am already preparing for my next challenge, which I hope will be Race for Life in 2019. I’m delighted to add another £300 to my fundraising total and would like to thank everyone who supported me and my mum and came out on the day to cheer us on.”

Kate’s Race for Life fundraising page can be found at www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/kates-race-for-life-475.