Bognor Butlin’s brings all the fun of a Great British seaside holiday to children’s hospital

Redcoats from Bognor Regis Butlin’s traveled up to a children’s hospital in London to attend a special summer party.

The team was joined by former Butlin’s Redcoat and Britain’s Got More Talent TV presenter, Stephen Mulhern.

Martha, six, enjoying the Butlin's Summer Party at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Stephen and the Butlin’s team had decided to bring magic and fun to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) patients as they enjoyed their circus-themed summer party event, helping everyone get into the holiday spirit.

The party was a summer treat for patients who are currently in hospital, as well as their siblings.

The party offered a mix of traditional seaside fairground stalls including hook-a-duck, skittles, splat-the-rat and a candy floss stand, with fun activities including a photobooth, cupcake decorating and face painting.

The iconic Redcoats were joined by Butlin’s favourite characters Billy and Bonnie Bear and the Skyline Gang with a special appearance from the Teletubbies.

GOSH patient Martha, six, and Bonnie Bear

Redcoats from Bognor were joined by fellow Butlin’s team members from Minehead and Skegness as they travelled up from the coast to the capital to join in the fun.

Stephen also visited children on the hospital’s wards, performing exciting magic tricks for those who couldn’t make it to the party.

Amit Aggarwal, director of Corporate Partnerships at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Stephen and to the Butlin’s Redcoats and entertainers who gave up their time to bring fun and smiles to children who are spending time in hospital this summer, many of whom are not able to enjoy a summer holiday outside of the hospital.”

Dermot King, Butlin’s managing director, said: “We were absolutely delighted to bring a taste of a Great British seaside holiday to the patients, families and staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

The party was part of Butlin’s charitable partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity which has raised more than £500,000 since 2015 towards specialist medical equipment and the hospital’s play team.

The play team deliver activities for children to aid their treatment, recovery and understanding of their illness, making their hospital experience as stress-free as possible.

Dermot continued: “Our partnership with the charity is hugely beneficial for all involved, and each year we have been involved with the summer party, we have been inundated with team members volunteering to give up their own time to support on the day.

“That alone shows how rewarding the event is.”

Although Butlin’s has supported the charity since 2015, their relationship with the hospital dates back to 1938, when Butlin’s day visitors were charged a shilling to enter the resort, with all the proceeds going to GOSH.

Founder, Sir Billy Butlin, also donated funds to purchase the UK’s first paediatric CT scanner at Great Ormond Street Hospital in 1977.

More at www.butlins.com.