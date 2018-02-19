Bognor board game player heads to international championships

A Bognor resident is set to take part in the Oware international championships this week.

George Doughty, 80, a resident of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, admitted he was 'surprised' to get a letter from The Awale Society president inviting him to Cannes to compete.

George Doughty pictured with his invite

"I am not worried if I win or lose, I just like to participate," he said. "There are a lot of people who come from all over so I expect there to be a party as well as playing, it will be nice to meet people I've never met before. There are more people playing it now than when I started."

The competition, which forms part of the 32nd Cannes Festival International des Jeux held annually, runs from February 23 to 25.

Following an appeal last year to help find competitors for George, he has been involved spreading the joy of the game closer to home too both in sessions at support shop Grandad's Front Room and by visiting schools.

"I've really enjoyed it, I expect to do more of the sessions when they really get into playing it. You can teach people from the age of about six and upwards, it is good for adding up and taking away."

George has been playing the game, predominately popular in Africa, for 'about 15 years' having been introduced to it by a friend.

The game features a wooden board and seeds and is divided in half, known as the ‘land’, for each player. A sequence of moves the seeds must then be sown and harvested, the winner is the one who collects the most.