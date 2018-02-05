Bognor and Littlehampton Labour party member resigns

A member of the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Constituency Labour Party has this morning announced his resignation.

Ian Manion said the decision was with ‘deep regret’ and stated it was because ‘I do not agree with some of the decisions taken recently with regards to candidates’.

“I feel my time can be better used outside the CLP and continue to support the Labour Party Nationally,” he added.

Mr Manion’s role on Aldwick Parish Council is not impacted.

The Labour Party has been contacted for a statement and this story will be updated accordingly.