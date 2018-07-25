Body found in lake near Chichester holiday park

A body has been recovered from a lake at Lakeside Holiday Park, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to the park in Vinnetrow Road near Chichester at 1.38pm today.
They were alerted by paramedics following an ‘incident’ at the park, a spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed.
Firefighters and the coastguard helicopter were also called to the scene.
Police say the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, was recovered from a lake on site about 2.27pm.
The police spokesman added: “There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”
No further details were immediately available.