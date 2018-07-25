Body found in lake near Chichester holiday park

A body has been recovered from a lake at Lakeside Holiday Park, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the park in Vinnetrow Road near Chichester at 1.38pm today.

The coastguard helicopter was also called out

UPDATE: The park owners have expressed their ‘deepest sympathies’

They were alerted by paramedics following an ‘incident’ at the park, a spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed.

Firefighters and the coastguard helicopter were also called to the scene.

Police say the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, was recovered from a lake on site about 2.27pm.

The matter has been passed to the coroner's officer

The police spokesman added: “There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”

No further details were immediately available.