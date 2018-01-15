Bishop of Chichester joins House of Lords

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, becomes a member of the House of Lords today.

Dr Warner will be formally introduced at the start of business today, Monday, January 15, and will be supported by the bishops of Norwich and Chelmsford.

Dr Warner said: “I look forward to joining others from Sussex who serve in both houses at Westminster, and to sharing in the Church of England’s contribution to the national life through Parliament.”

He joins the 25 other Church of England bishops as members of the ‘Lords Spiritual’ who vote on bills passed by MPs in the House of Commons.

The bishop has maintained a creative conversation with local MPs on issues of importance to the county and the diocese, and aims to continue to do so, the Chichester Diocese said.

Like all new members, Dr Warner will make a maiden speech at some point in the future.