Binsted welcomes visitors who enjoy fun in the sun at Strawberry Fair

The village of Binsted welcomed around 1,200 people for the highly successful 31st Binsted Strawberry Fair.

Held on Sunday, the fair saw visitors buy colourful plants donated by Tristram Plants nurseries, eat strawberry teas and scones in the cool shade of the 19th century flint barn, and browse the bric-a-brac, produce, bottle and book stalls. Countryside interest stalls included South Downs National Park, CPRE Sussex, and Manhood Heritage and Wildlife Group.

Strawberry punnets from local nursery Hall Hunter were brought by Strutt and Parker, and delicious cakes baked in the parish and in Arundel, were provided. Penny Hadley, the new chair of local charity Friends of Binsted Church, which organizes the fair, brought back the ever-popular strawberry-coloured Pimms Tent.

Maggie Moore, fair treasurer, said: “The fair attracted more people than ever before. We also raised more money than ever before - more than £7,000. The funds will go to repairing our 12th century Binsted Church, and to the Arun Countryside Trust.”

Face painting for children was provided by local artist Gilly McCadden, and the youngsters fished for rubber ducks, played ‘Game of Cones’, and went on the Strawberry Runner, a helter-skelter built from wood. Angie Teear, the Binsted based shepherdess, brought two ‘magic ponies’, which were covered in stars and stickers for children to count. Roo the Shetland Pony appeared for the first time for petting, brought by Leighton Clay.