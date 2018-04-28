Big Sing success for Felpham Community College students

Students at Felpham Community College (FCC) are celebrating their recent ‘Big Sing’ success.

Organised by Felpham and Bognor Heads and hosted at the Arena in Bognor Regis, the annual Big Sing saw FCC sixth formers opened this year’s event by performing a range of music. Sixth formers Megan Balcombe and Harry Wells lead a vocal warm up for the entire arena. The Felpham boys choir followed this, performing ‘This is me’ from the Greatest Showman, after which pieces from the other schools taking part were showcased.

Nicole Matthews, music teacher, said: “I am so proud of our students, they all sounded fantastic! Our sixth formers were especially brilliant as they opened the show and set a good example for the upbeat and positive vibe we wanted for the event.”

Toby Clegg, a Year Seven student who performed, said: “I enjoyed taking part, it was fun and a great experience to be involved with.”

Year 10 student Courtney Rogers said: “I am part of the FCC vocal group, there is a good sense of friendship between us. I feel happy and alive when I sing!”