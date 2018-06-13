BID reveals plans to bring ice rink back to Bognor are underway

A return for the popular seafront ice rink was among the topics of dicussion at the latest meeting of the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID).

Held last Thursday, the general meeting also saw the Board of Directors introduced and new directors elected.

The latter saw the following individuals appointed: Jason Passingham of Heygates Bookshop, Shane Glasspool of The Pier Bar and Diner, Danny Dawes of Grandads Front Room, Michael Donnelly of Mobility Centre, Alan Wheatley of Wannops LLP, Chris Heaps of Heaps of PCs and Roger Clayden, Clayden & Co. Jewellers.

Speaking of his delight at being elected, Danny said said he would work ‘to ensure and promote the betterment of Bognor Regis and the businesses therein. To bring Bognor Regis to the forefront by promoting and celebrating what we have on offer – to build our community’.

BID chairman Paul Wells described it as ‘a really encouraging meeting’.

He added: “We now have a full complement of Directors and can start to implement the business plan to make Bognor Regis a better place for business. A new office has been secured for the TCM (town centre manager) and plans are underway for the Christmas activities and the return of the successful ice rink.”

At the meeting Toyubur Rahman, the town centre manager, provided a BID update and announced a new partnership with Love Bognor Regis/Vinco Marketing.

