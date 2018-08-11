Berlin Marathon challenge to support Stonepillow

The chief executive at the Chichester College Group will don her running shoes to compete in the Berlin marathon.

The parents of Shelagh Legrave OBE met in Berlin in 1949, during the Berlin Blockade which occurred following the splitting of Germany and lasted for 318 days. Having turned 60 earlier this year, Shelagh – a keen runner - decided to celebrate by choosing to enter a marathon in the city that shaped her parents’ future for a charity that helps to change the futures of people in Chichester and Bognor Regis.

She is raising money for Stonepillow, a homeless charity which works with rough sleepers to help move them into secure accommodation, address their addictions and help to find work.Shelagh, who is also chair of the board – and a trustee - at Stonepillow, said: “I haven’t visited Berlin since the wall came down in 1989, nearly 30 years ago and some 70 years after my parents met there. As I am now 60, it seems like the right time to return.

“I have been a trustee of Stonepillow for 10 years, and we are raising money to not only continue to support local people in real need but also to refurbish a new hostel in Bognor Regis.

“The work that Stonepillow does is outstanding, supporting people back into housing and work and helping them to address and overcome addiction.

“We have set a lofty target – to raise £10,000 – but I think with the support of our community, we can certainly hit this and help more people.”

While the thought of pounding more than 26 miles of pavement may not be everyone’s idea of fun, Shelagh is more than prepared for the challenge.

She said: “I enjoy running, it not only keeps me fit but it is a good way for me to relax. I regularly enter half marathons, and have completed two full marathons – but you can’t be complacent. You need to train hard and focus your mind. I’m looking forward to the marathon. Hopefully the temperatures will go down a little though!”

The Berlin Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 16. To sponsor Shelagh, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shelaghlegrave.