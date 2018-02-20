Beachcroft owners get the go-ahead for £2m Felpham build

Plans for a new £2m hotel building at Felpham have been approved, subject to conditions, by Arun District Council.

The application (FP/268/17/PL) by the owners of The Beachcroft, was submitted back in November – attracting 44 support letters and 21 objection letters – and the decision was delayed for a month having originally been listed for mid-January.

Artist's visual of the new building

The approval features nine conditions, and three informative notes, which includes that the glazing on the west elevation must be obscured glass and fixed.

Building the development must also begin within three years and, when complete, it states ‘the use hereby permitted shall be restricted to C1 (Hotel)’.

Flood risk mitigation measures, the phasing of car park construction and landscaping is also detailed in the officers report.

The plans for Gull Point Suites on the Beach, nine new suites built opposite The Beachcroft, have been described as an ‘icon statement’ and forming part of Bognor’s future regeneration by designers Ivon Blumer Architects Ltd.

However objections were raised due to the fact it is not inkeeping with the character of the surrounding Victorian and Edwardian buildings.

