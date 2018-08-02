Barnham store to re-open after £500,000 refit

A supermarket in Barnham is to re-open after renovation work costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The Co-op on The Square will re-launch tomorrow (Friday, August 3) at 7am after a £500,000 revamp.

It was closed on July 17 for the work, which is said to be a ‘complete store re-fit’, from shelves to till equipment, and will create two to four new jobs.

In a statement, store manager Lin Johnson said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Barnham and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community. It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”

The re-launch will include a ribbon cutting at 10am with members of the Tyler’s Trust charity and there will be offers and promotions in and around the store.

Area manager Julian Rickman added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”