Barber shop in Bognor to hold charity day to raise money for Southampton Hospital

A Bognor Regis barber shop is holding a charity day to raise money for Southampton Hospital's Children's Neurology Department.

Slaw Borkowski, who owns The Man Barber Shop on Linden Road, said they will be taking donations for haircuts on Christmas eve.

A social media post from The Man Barber Shop read: "We will be doing hair cuts for donations and doing a charity raffle. Even if you're not having your hair cut come in a join us in this event for a great cause! All of this is in aid of our friends, Luke Sadler and Deb Jones' little boy George who had surgery at Southampton Hospital this month!"

Luke Sadler said: "I've known Slaw for many many years from the gym and going in the shop so we got to know each other really well.

"When my son was born he was quite ill and Slaw wanted to do something about it. He has been absolutely brilliant and all of them always ask and care and they all spend time with him."

George was admitted to Southampton Hospital on November 29 with a cyst on the front of his skull.

Luke said: "It was quite a struggle for all of us and Slaw's just helping out."

Slaw, owner of the barber shop said he wanted to be able to sit down at the table for Christmas with a 'nice feeling'.

He said: "Luke told us about his boy going to hospital and they were raising money for it as well. We decided to do the same instead of raising money for a charity we know.

"A friend is also going to dress up as Santa and one barber will play guitar. We've been in community for eight years and it would be good to put something back."

Slaw said he hopes to raise 'as much as we can' and has already raised £200 from a raffle and a fellow barber will also be serenading customers with his guitar.

For more information, visit the Man Barber Shop's facebook page here.