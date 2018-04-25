Bakery ‘overwhelmed’ by Bognor’s response

A staggering 1,595 pasties were sold in the first four days of Warrens Bakery opening in the town’s Arcade.

In a statement, franchisees Lee and Emma Johnston said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the level of support shown by the people of the town.”

They added: “We’re immensely proudly to be part of the much awaited regeneration scheme for Bognor Regis and employing six local residents.”

The store opened on April 11 and reported 1,745 customers in the first few days.

Jackie Dillon, operations manager, said: “The store has already been a great success.”