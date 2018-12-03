Baileys Artisan Gelato in Chichester closes down

Ice cream shop Baileys Artisan Gelato in Chichester has closed down due to a lack of demand.

The store near the Market Cross in West Street was opened in October 2017 by husband and wife team Simon and Margaret Bailey.

Notices on the window of the shop this morning confirmed the Baileys have ‘with regret’ ceased trading and thanked customers and staff for their support.

It read: “Our ambition was to create top quality artisan gelato using ingredients from local suppliers and growers and providing employment for local people.

“Having recently moved within the city walls, we judged that such an offering at the heart of Chichester would be ideally placed to serve the needs of residents and visitors.

“Naturally, we adapted as customer requirements became clearer but the demand was not as we had anticipated.

“It is therefore with regret that we have ceased trading.”

It comes after the hot summer of 2018 saw a large increase in trading at the shop.