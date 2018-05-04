Bailey leaves Selsey - Pearce replaces him

Steve Bailey has left his position as Selsey FC manager - and been replaced by Daren Pearce, who makes the move shortly after resigning from neigbours Sidlesham.

Bailey resigned yesterday after what the SCFL division-one club said was 'a full and frank discussion with chairman David Lee'. Bailey said the reason for his resignation was that, he and Lee were no longer in agreement over the future of the team.

Daren Pearce in his days as a Pagham player

Lee accepted his resignation and stated that the club were appreciative of Bailey’s hard work and efforts during his time as manager. However, he said between the two of them, it was obvious there was a different view on how the club should be taken forward.

Lee said: “Steve has been in charge for four and a half years and unfortunately it would appear that he cannot take the club forward in the way that we would like. He has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted, and I wish him well for the future."

In an effort to keep the disruption to a minimum, Lee was quick to make contact with Daren Pearce after he had resigned as manager of division-two side Sidlesham earlier in the week. Pearce is an ex-player at Selsey and highly respected at the club.

Lee was keen to get his man and spoke with him in an effort to persuade him to take over. Lee was aware Pearce would be much sought after, and he did not want to waste any time in securing his services.

“I had been made aware that Daren was stepping down as manager at Sidlesham and I did not want him talking to any other clubs before us,” said Lee.

"Daren has played for the club and is somebody that is held in high regard at Selsey FC. During our conversation it was clear Daren was the person who should take over at the club. I have confirmed with my committee by way of a unanimous vote that Daren should be offered the job and I am delighted that he has agreed to become our new manager."

Lee said there were exciting times ahead at the High Street Ground and further details of the appointment would be announced over the course of the next few days.