Bags of Help for Bognor community teams

Community groups in the area are set to benefit from thousands of pounds worth of donations, thanks to the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

A special celebration and cheque presentation event was held at Bognor Tesco Superstore on Shripney Road on Friday, February 2.

Bognor Regis District Scout Leaders,received a cheque for �4,000

Elizabeth Mienert, community enabler, said: “Many grantees joined us for a cheque presentation.

“I represent Groundwork South, which is a local environmental charity that delivers the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, as well as many other projects throughout the South of England.

“We’re excited to announce that Tesco Bags of Help has now provided more than £43 million of funding to over 10,000 community groups across the UK, since January 2015.”

Bags of Help is Tesco’s local community grant scheme where the money raised by the sale of carrier bags is being used to fund thousands of local projects in communities right across the UK.

Felpham Allotment and Garden Society received a cheque for �1,000

Representatives from each of the local groups attended the celebration event at Bognor Tesco in order to receive their cheques.

Jan Poupart and Graham Salter from Bognor Regis District Scout Leaders, received a cheque for £4,000.

Julie Budge from My Sister’s House CIC, which supports a population of vulnerable women, received a cheque for £2,000.

Mr and Mrs Val Parfoot from Felpham Allotment and Garden Society received a cheque for £1,000.

For more information about the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, visit www.groundwork.org.uk/Sites/tescocommunityscheme.