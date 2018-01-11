Baby girl dies following serious collision

A baby girl has died and a five-year-old boy is in critical condition after a collision in Wisborough Green last night.

The two children – both from Pulborough – were travelling in a Mazda car when it collided with a Vauxhall Corsa at Newpound Common at 4.17pm.

The baby girl was taken to Worthing Hospital, where she sadly died at 6.36pm.

The boy was airlifted to St George’s Hospital at Tooting where he remained late on Wednesday evening in a critical condition.

A 27-year-old passenger sustained serious leg injuries and was also taken to hospital in London.

The 31-year-old driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries,

All of the occupants are from Pulborough.

The driver of the Corsa, a 36-year-old man from Pulborough, sustained serious chest injuries and was taken to Worthing Hospital.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

It was reopened just after 10pm following rescue, recovery and collision investigation work.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicles in the area shortly beforehand to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Gilford.