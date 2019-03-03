Arundel mayor’s ball raises thousands for charity causes in Sussex

More than £9,000 was raised at this year’s Mayor’s Masquerade Ball, as Arundel Town Hall was transformed with a white and gold theme.

Proceeds will be split between St Leonard’s Church South Stoke, the Sussex Snowdrop Trust and the mayor’s charity enterprises.

Guests enjoying the masquerade ball

Guests joined in a waltz choreographed by University of Chichester student Jasmine Song and enjoyed music with head of jazz Nick Reynolds.

The Atherley Chamber, which leads on to a large terrace, saw 90 guests for dinner and a special ornate lantern was lit, which is thought to be the only operational gas chandelier in Europe which dates to 1861.

Lucy Ashworth, mayor of Arundel, said: “It was a real privilege to be able to host an event such as this at this magnificent venue.

“I am so grateful to the many local suppliers who supported the event.”

Guests at Arundel Town Hall

Guests bid on auction prizes such as a horse ride in the bluebell woods, a holiday in France and fast rib boat rides on the Solent.

Alison Woodward spoke about her late son Miles and how the Sussex Snowdrop Trust had been with the family every step of their journey, so guests could appreciate the effect the money raised would have on people.

St Leonard’s Church will benefit from further investment for essential works on the 11th century building in the village of South Stoke, near Arundel.

A contribution was also made to the mayor’s charity enterprises which supports community groups and activities in the town.

Alison Woodward, Snowdrop Mum and Di Levantine, Chairman of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

