Arundel hotel welcomes new manager with open arms

The Norfolk Arms Hotel based in Arundel welcomes a new hard working manager to their team ahead of new changes.

Mark Monkton has 20 years experience in the hotel and restaurant industry and the team feels he will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role having worked with Wildwood, Harris and Hoole, The Shoreline Hotel and most recently worked at The Ship Inn, Itchenor.

Mark Monkton excited to start his new adventure at the hotel

His new role will involve being responsible for the total of 37 bedrooms that the hotel has to offer, alongside two function rooms, the Castle Restaurant and the recently launched Norfolk Tap which is a craft beer bar and coffee shop.

Mark said: “It’s a great pleasure to be taking this role at such a historic and iconic establishment and I look forward to enhancing its great tradition.

“People in Arundel are very proud of the town and rightly so and I want the Norfolk Arms to epitomise that.

“I’m looking forward to putting the Norfolk Arms back on the map in Arundel.”

Mark had started his working life in a pub and the majority of Mark’s career has been in hotels and restaurants.

Following the recent opening of the Norfolk Tap a complete rebrand has also taken place of the Castle Restaurant and a new menu is now available to all guests and visitors of the hotel.

Mark, who is excited for the new changes the hotel has made, said: “Accommodation is a focus for us, but I want to bring a sense of community to the Norfolk Arms and that really needs to come in our food and beverage offering.

“We’ve recently opened the Norfolk Tap, which has been a great success so far and something we want to build on.

“We’ve not only drawn local residents back in, but attracted craft beer drinkers from further afield into Arundel.”

For more information on the hotel and the facilities available visit norfolkarmsarundel.com.