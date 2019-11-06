Arundel flood defences: work begins on £4.7million scheme

3 . l45c Arundel flood defe(3)

Along with Arundel Town Council and West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council is working in partnership with the Environment Agency to repair and improve river walls in Arundel, in order to reduce the risk of flooding in the town. A Public Information Event was recently held at the Town Hall and the display boards used for the event are available here: Arundel Public Info Event boards.pdf [pdf] 5MB The scheme comprises work on both sides of the river, upstream and downstream of the A27 bridge. This includes replacing the collapsed section of wall in River Road, for which the residents are making a substantial financial contribution. It is hoped that the scheme will begin later this year, with the sites being set up in August and construction work scheduled for September. Disturbance will be kept to a minimum [e.g. special plant will be used to press piles into the riverbed instead of banging them in with a pile driver] and where possible the river will be used to move equipment and materials arou

