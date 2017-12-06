Arundel councillor compares police commissioner to Winnie the Pooh character

An Arundel councillor has likened Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne to a Winnie the Pooh character.

District councillor Paul Dendle hit out at Mrs Bourne after she community warden funding for Arundel was no longer available.

Mr Dendle said in a blog post: “I always find Katy Bourne a bit like Tigger, she bounces in and then bounces out, but there is no real substance in what she says.”

Mrs Bourne faced criticism about policing in Arundel when she spoke at Arundel Town Council in October.

But she said money to help pay for a community warden was offered to the council last year but was not taken up.

Arundel council’s response at the time was that the costs were too high so the warden idea was not taken up.

Mr Dendle put himself forward to be the Conservative candidate for the commissioner job, but lost out to Mrs Bourne.

He said: “Katy’s campaign in 2012 was for a bobby in every village, well I would like a bobby in every town at least.”

He said innovation is needed to cut costs and boost resources on the front line.

Mr Dendle added: “We need substance and vision, not Tigger.”

Katy Bourne said: “Sussex Police has extensively altered its operating model to meet changing demands and there has been investment into neighbourhood policing.

“I want to help Sussex Police explore all opportunities for investment and that is why I have released £15million following my review of the money it holds in its reserves.

“The Chief Constable and I are continuing to work together to drive further reform, and substantial progress has already been made through collaboration and investment in technology.

I am currently consulting with residents to find out whether they would be prepared to pay more for policing in Sussex and you can find a link to the survey on my website at www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk.”