Arundel Castle to be under siege this May bank holiday

It will be a May Bank Holiday to remember at Arundel Castle, as a French raiding party will seize the castle between May 26 and 28.

The siege will showcase 15th-century combat, with awe-inspiring cannon displays and a series of plot twists throughout the weekend.

The outcome is not set in stone either. Even the participants are unsure who will emerge victorious.

Away from the smoke and noise of the battlefield, a tented encampment will be set up across the Castle’s Upper Lawns, with all the sights and sounds of 15th-century life.

Guests will be able to meet craftsmen, leather workers, armourers, cooks and even apothecaries within the encampment, with opportunities to learn how their work contributed to success in the field of combat.

A professional storyteller will also be on hand, telling medieval stories of times gone by. These tales, which span many centuries, are the perfect way to complement the key stage 1-3 curriculum, whilst also engaging and entertaining younger visitors.

The siege is one of the largest events of the year, bringing together not just the Raven Tor Living Histoy Group, but also The Wessex Medieval Alliance and The Company of St Barbara, making for a truly unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend.

Castle manager Stephen Manion said: “The Castle Siege is always a highlight of our open season, and this year won’t be any different.

“Having so many talented historical interpreters in the grounds at once really brings history to life and gives a real sense of what the Castle may have been like in the 15th century. The siege itself is a truly thrilling event – I’m usually just as excited as the visitors to find out who will win!”

For more information on Arundel Castle and its events calendar, please visit: www.arundelcastle.org.