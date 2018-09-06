Arundel Castle’s Stormin’ Normans

Arundel Castle in West Sussex is set to kick off the back to school season on September 16 with Norman Knights in the Keep, an exciting and educational experience for children and parents alike.

Exhilarating and historically accurate combat demonstrations will recreate the 1139 siege of Arundel Castle. This military dilemma was an early skirmish in the anarchy, a turbulent and bloody power struggle between competing claimants to the throne, Empress Matilda and King Stephen, the consequences of which reverberated throughout history.

Inside the walls of the early norman fortress, characters from the past will bring the Middle Ages to life, wearing authentic garments and wielding replica 12th century weapons.

Visitors will learn how the castle was built, why it was constructed in Arundel and how its features have changed over time.

After climbing the steps up to the oldest part of the castle, the keep, the view of the River Arun, the sea, the town and the South Downs will clearly show the defensive position of the Castle – it was considered nearly impregnable.

The Stone Hall will host an immersive display of the workmanship and artistry of the late Norman period including leatherwork and naal binding. Children will also have the chance to have-a-go at some of the 12th century crafts on display.

This family event complements key stages 1, 2 and 3 school curriculums and is a truly authentic and immersive experience of the sights and sounds of 12th century life. It is also the ideal opportunity for parents and teachers to gain a greater understanding of the early history of Arundel Castle and the region.

Castle manager, Stephen Manion, said: “We are thrilled to be able to entertain and educate visitors of all ages about life in a Noman castle, the strategic importance of the castle and the European influence England was experiencing at this time in history. “This is one of the last chances to see history in action at Arundel Castle this season, so don’t miss out.”

Arundel Castle is open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

For more information on the castle and its events calendar, visit: www.arundelcastle.org.