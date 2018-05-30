Arun District Council asks: are you thinking of developing land?

Arun District Council would like to know if you have land that you are planning to develop in the next five years or in the longer term.

The council is currently preparing a number of new planning policy documents, which will allocate land for housing development.

These include the Non-Strategic Site Allocations Development Plan Document (DPD) and the Gypsy and Traveller and Travelling Showpeople Site Allocations DPD.

These documents are complex to prepare and need an extensive evidence base to support them. The Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (HELAA) is one such document.

The HELAA is a technical and theoretical database of sites which have been identified and assessed for their potential to accommodate future housing or economic development.

The HELAA forms an important part of the Council’s evidence for identifying a sufficient supply of housing sites. The council is going to be reviewing its HELAA.

As part of this review, Arun District Council is inviting a ‘call for sites’ (the official planning term for identifying sites) for potential land within the district that can accommodate five or more additional new dwellings.

So if you are planning to develop land within the next five years or in the longer term (6-10, 11-15 or 16+ years from April 2018), the council wants to know.

The council asks for responses before June 30 this year so that it can fully assess your response in time for the publication of the HELAA later this year.

Information regarding the HELAA and the ‘call for sites’ process and how to submit a site can be found on the Council’s website: www.arun.gov.uk/helaa

If you have any questions, contact the Planning Policy and Conservation Team at: localplan@arun.gov.uk