Arun answers concerns over Bognor seafront toilets

Arun District Council has insisted work is on track to open the new seafront toilets before the main summer holidays.

The confirmation comes after Observer readers raised concerns work to build the facilities had been delayed.

In a letter, David West wrote: "I understood that work on the new seafront toilets was going to start on the 4th June. Nothing yet. I have been told that the public toilets beside the Regis Centre are also going to be shut for work to be done. So no toilets at all"

A spokesman for Arun confirmed The Regis Centre toilets are currently closed for 'essential electrical improvements'.

They added: "We hope to have them back in use by the weekend and signage has been put in place in the meantime to direct people to alternative facilities."

