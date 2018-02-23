Arun and Chichester drop road closure charges for the royal wedding

Information has been released ahead of the royal wedding in regards to potential plans for street parties.

The notice, issued by the county council, stated that Chichester and Arun district councils are two of six councils which won’t be charging application fees for temporary road closures to mark the event on May 19.

However, it confirmed, applications still need to be submitted, so that emergency services are made aware of the closure.

Details on how to apply can be found on the councils’ websites – www.chichester.gov.uk and www.arun.gov.uk

