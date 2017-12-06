Art sale will help street children

Self-taught artist Patrick Ong has organised a sale of his paintings to raise money to help street children in Burundi.

Mr Ong will have more than 50 watercolours on sale at the Girl Guide Hall in Whyke Lane, Chichester, on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Wife Vivienne, who is helping to organise the sale, said: “All will be reasonably priced, from £5 to £50, and there will be a table of home made goodies for sale, along with teas, coffees and homemade cake.

“Patrick is a self-taught artist, a hobby he has taken up since retiring. He belongs to the St Paul’s Art Group and has exhibited both locally and through an online gallery, selling his paintings.”

Proceeds will go to Restoration of Hope, a non-profit organisation which works to take boys off the street and completely change their environment, giving them a family, home and an education.

Vivienne added: “Restoration of Hope in Burundi helps orphaned children and those living on the streets, giving them a chance to return to education and find a hope in the future.”