Arrests made at police action event in Bognor

Sussex Police have held an action event in Bognor Regis to tackle anti-social behaviour.

In a statement issued today (Monday, August 13), Sussex Police said the Prevention Team and Community Investigation Team completed a two-day event in the town centre on July 23 and 24, with arrests made.

Inspector Steven Turner of the Bognor Prevention Team said: “We received a number of reports from within the community regarding issues with anti-social behaviour, alcohol and drugs.

“We listened to the issues raised by residents and took robust action to tackle these matters.

“The action days proved successful with four people wanted on warrant being arrested in the town centre.

“During the targeted patrols, officers also arrested two people for the possession of drugs and money laundering. The pair have been released under investigation while the enquiries continue.

“We also had success with arresting a suspect who was outstanding for a burglary and in the process, officers discovered and seize property linked to this incident.

“We are dedicated to robustly tackling matters such as this and we want to reassure everyone that keeping the communities safe is our priority.

“It is important that people in the community continue to report things to us. No one knows their neighbours better than residents themselves, so let’s work together to combat this issue.”

To report information, contact Sussex police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse, or call 101.