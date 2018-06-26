Arrest after ‘serious assault’ in Marine Park Gardens

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after an incident in Marine Park Gardens yesterday evening, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A spokesman said officers were called around 6.45pm on Monday (June 25) following reports of both a verbal and physical altercation.

Marine Park Gardens, in Bognor. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

They added: “A woman is reported to have assaulted a man, with what was believed to be, a glass bottle. The man, who is in his early 40s, was taken to St Richards Hospital, Chichester, with serious face and neck injuries.

“A 23-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1305 of 25/06.

Marine Park Gardens, in Bognor. Picture: Eddie Mitchell