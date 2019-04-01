Around the world in a gyrocopter — adventurer lands in Chichester

An adventurer who plans to break the world record in travelling around the world in a gyrocopter, has landed in Chichester.

James Ketchell took to the skies from Goodwood Airfield today (Monday April 1) to continue his attempt to become the first person to circumnavigate the world in a gyrocopter.

James and Joshua Thomasin-Foster from Aldingbourne Primary School with James Ketchell

The 37,000 kilometre trip will take James through France, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and into Russia. He will then cross the Bering Straits to Alaska, and travel across Canada, the USA, Greenland, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands before heading back to the UK.

Bognor Regis business owner James Bereford from Vaaru Cycles arrived at Goodwood to wave James off as he left for his two-day adventure. He said: "James is an inspirational guy. We have worked with him for many years as our brand ambassador - Ketchell cycled around the UK on one of our elite titanium Vaaru bikes.

"It gives us enormous pleasure to support his round the world challenge in a gyrocopter - we wish him every luck."

James set off from Popham Airfield in Hampshire yesterday and Goodwood was his first stop. Along the way, James will be holding talks at schools and youth organisations sharing stories from his adventure.

James and Joshua Thomasin-Foster from Aldingbourne Primary School were also there for the big event: "We are keeping all our fingers and toes crossed for James — it's an exciting adventure! We hope he makes aviation history!"

In previous expeditions, James has successfully summitted Mount Everest, cycled 18,000 miles around the world, and is the first and only person to have rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

As part of his latest trip, James is raising money for a range of charities. Read more about it here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JamesKetchell