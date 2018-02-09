Armed police called to reports of shots fired near A27

Sussex Police has confirmed officers were called around 7.30pm last night to reports of shots being fired and a man with a shotgun in a field near the A27.

A spokesman said armed police and the National Police Air Service helicopter were deployed and encountered several men in a Pick-up style truck to the north of Scant Road West, Hambrook.

They added: “Officers on the ground approached, all had shotgun licences and had been shooting vermin but hadn’t notified police.

“They were going about their lawful business.”