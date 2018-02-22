Appeal after knifeman seen in Bognor High Street

Police are appealing for information after a knife was pulled out on a workman in High Street this morning.

A spokesman said the incident incident happened around 7am when the man was working in High Street.

The suspect approached the workman and asked him for money, but when he refused, the man pulled out a small knife and threatened him with it, the spokesman added.

They said: “They were standing close to a couple of taxis and when the man alerted one of the drivers, the suspect walked away.

“It is understood that the two men are known to each other.”

Any witnesses, including the taxi drivers, are asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 394 of 22/02.