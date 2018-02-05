Anti-bullying charity in Bognor gets £9k lottery boost

An anti-bullying organisation run by a young man from Bognor is celebrating after being awarded £9,790 from the National Lottery.

Ben Checkley, 22, set up Sussex Against Bullying in June last year, but the hefty award from lottery players means the group’s youth club can get off the ground.

Ben said: “I have been volunteering all my life in different organisations [against bullying].

“I have been trying to set up something similar. We’re offering a youth club in Bognor.”

The club will aim to give children a safe environment free from bullying where they can gain confidence and meet new friends, according to the group’s website.

Ben also praised Danny Dawes of Grandad’s Front Room for his help in getting the project off the ground.

Dawn Standing, 67, who has joined the Sussex Against Bullying team, said: “I have got a friend whose daughter was being bullied at school.

“What we need to do is get flyers out, let children know that we are here for people.”

The group is still in need of trustees, Ben said, as it looks to start the club.

He added: “The door’s always going to be open.”

People wishing to join the youth club or become trustees of the organisation should contact Ben by emailing info@sussexab.org.