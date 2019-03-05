Angry husband emails Arundel business 40 times demanding a refund

An Arundel company's director has apologised to an angry husband who emailed the business 40 times demanding a refund.

In October, Mary Carpenter ordered a 'super facialist' box - a package of beauty goods worth £24.99 - from the All Boxed Up website.

But after months of correspondence, the package did not arrive and her refund had not been processed, according to her husband Paul.

The 68-year-old had enough, so on Friday he sent the company the same email 40 times - entirely in capital letters - entitled "WHEN WILL YOU RESPOND!! - PLEASE REFUND ASAP..ORDER FROM OCTOBER".

In it, he said: "YOU HAVE IGNORED ALL HER E-MAILS WHICH IS DISGUSTING, CONSIDERING YOU STILL HAVE A WEBSITE OPEN SELLING ITEMS."

Speaking to the paper on Monday, the retired BBC studio audience manager said they had not had a response. He said: "I am angry and frustrated.

"Why aren't they giving us a response? They should be saying we're really sorry.

"If 40 emails doesn't get a response, there is something wrong."

According to Paul, Mary was told on December 20 that her delivery would not be arriving before Christmas, so a day later she asked for a refund.

On Thursday, January 17 - All Boxed Up's last email to the couple - they said that due to staff absence they could not process the refund at that time, and offered their 'sincere apologies'.

The company's office is listed on its website as Old Bank House in High Street, Arundel. When Paul called up, he said a staff member in the building told him the company had moved and did not leave a forwarding address, but someone was still collecting its post.

The Uxbridge resident said: "£24.99 is good money, but people could be ordering a lot more, and if the items aren't forthcoming: what happens next?"

Director's apology

On Tuesday, Karen Davis, who is listed as company director of All Boxed Up Media Ltd on Companies House, told the Gazette they had looked up Mary's order and while it was cancelled on their system the refund had not been processed until now.

She said she would email Mary to apologise and had now 'actioned' her refund. She said she was 'really sorry' about what happened.

Citizens Advice guidance

Paul and Mary also went to Citizens Advice for their help. A spokesman for the Citizens Advice service said they could not comment on the individual case, but gave some general guidance about what customers should do in this situation.

They said: "If you bought something from a business to be delivered, it’s the seller’s responsibility to make sure the item is delivered to you.

"If the seller used a courier, they should chase the courier to find out what’s happened to your order - it’s not your responsibility.

"Check the delivery address you gave the seller. Then contact them and ask where your order is.

"If the seller claims they've delivered it or don't know where it is, you can ask for a redelivery. You might be able to get a refund in some circumstances."

If the customer is unhappy with the seller's response, they might want to make a formal complaint, the spokesman said. Click here for more details about this.

