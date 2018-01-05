Anger over ‘nightmare’ delays on A29

Roadworks along the A29 have caused a ‘nightmare’ for road users with drivers stuck in three-miles of traffic for more than an hour.

Works recommenced on the busy stretch of road near Billingshurst yesterday (January 4) with four-way signals installed at both ends of the bypass.

Scores of motorists have been caught up in the chaos and have taken to social media to vent their anger.

Posting on the West Sussex County Times Facebook page Wendy Cresswell said: “No signage up to warn us, took 40 minutes to get from Audi garage at Five oaks to Billingshurst roundabout, nightmare again!”

Jenny Dizzy Stone added: “Only 40 mins? You done well try 90mins.... appaling timers on the 4 way lights. Should be manually directed.”

Lana Baker said: “Absolutely ridiculous! I passed around 2-3miles or traffic going into Billingshurst at 4:45pm. Horrific for school run.”

Helen Green said: “An hour and a quarter from Horsham to Billingshurst to cover a Body Pump class. Luckily the class members were lovely and patient even though they only got a half hour class from a very frazzled instructor!”

The works are being carried out by Southern Water as it installs a new sewage scheme.

According to West Sussex County Council the signals are set to stay in place until January 26.

