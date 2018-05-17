Amendment approved to Salt Box plans after 'errors'

'Errors' on the original planning permission issued for the Salt Box site, Bersted, have resulted an amendment being approved.

The planning documents stated it followed planning permission (BE/102/17/OUT) which was granted in December, but did not list the correct conditions or drawing numbers.

The approval was for an outline application for a development of employment units, warehouse, hotel, two drive-thru units, public house and gym plus engineering works, landscaping and associated works, in addition to the full application for a warehouse (class B8), fuel island, car parking, access roads with new entrance from Shripney Road plus engineering works, open space, landscaping and associated works.

A decision notice was published in the latest list from Arun District Council. It included a letter from head of planning Neil Crowther, which stated: "The reasons that these proposals have been accepted as non-material amendments is because the planning permission originally issued contained errors and to rectify the errors an amended decision notice with the correct outline and full planning conditions be issued.

"From the information submitted I am prepared to take the alterations as a minor amendment to planning application BE/102/17/OUT.”

Correspondence between the council's planning department and Mango planning cited ‘some major and fundamental differences between the conditions within the committee report and the final permission issued’.