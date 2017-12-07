Amanda’s Yapton DIY:SOS TV date announced

Back in June, a huge community effort saw Amanda Worne’s cramped Yapton property transformed into a home fit for her family – all in front of the TV cameras.

Nick Knowles and his DIY:SOS team were joined by an army of 300 volunteers who gutted the family-of-six’s house, knocked downs walls, tore up tiles and patio before installing all manner of new things to create something truly amazing in only seven days.

Around 300 volunteers took part in the Big Build

Amanda, husband Vic and the family – along with all the builders, electricians, plumbers, decorators, carpenters and cleaners who helped with the Big Build – have been eagerly waiting for news on when it will air on BBC One.

Most of those involved have never seen the final result, and Amanda and her family have been banned from posting pictures online.

Announcing the long-awaited news on her Facebook page, Amanda first cryptically wrote: “Who would like to know the date for the DIY SOS showing of our house...I might possibly know!!”

She didn’t make people wait all that long, minutes later posting: “Ok so I can’t contain myself any longer....DIY SOS YAPTON is on 4th JANUARY 2018.”

The Worne family and friends outside their home

It will show at 8pm, the producers have confirmed.

Amanda told the Observer and Gazette: “I’m not sure what I’m more excited about, Christmas or the DIY SOS!

“I guess I’m a bit nervous too as it’s going to feel quite strange seeing myself on TV but at last my secret beautiful house doesn’t have to be a secret anymore.

“The whole world will get to see what can be achieved by an amazing community of people who want to help someone in a difficult situation.”

The DIY:SOS team cheering for the cameras on reveal day

Amanda said she’s already making plans for the viewing.

And she paid tribute to her friend, Jo Hinkley, who originally nominated her for the show while she was recovering in Stoke Mandeville Hospital having severed her spine in a cycling crash in August 2015 which has left her wheelchair-bound.

“Without her the Big Build would never have happened and she died so tragically and suddenly in October,” Amanda said.

“She was absolutely devastated by my accident and wanted so desperately to do something to help.

An emotional Big Reveal

“It was heart breaking when she died but she left me the most beautiful gift in the house. It is a legacy to her name .”