Allen and Maud run away with the Chichester 10k honours

Two athletes broke the magic 30-minute barrier as they left their rivals standing in the 2018 Chichester Priory 10k.

Richard Allen of Aldershot won in 29min 45sec - just two seconds ahead of Andy Maud from Highgate - who had led almost all the way.

It makes Allen the new course record holder - this is only the second year the new route around Goodwood and the surrounding countryside has been used - and means both he and Maud land extra cash prizes for coming in under 30 minutes.

Joe Morwood, also from the Aldershot club, was third but some way back in a time of 30.37.

First woman home was Katrina Wootton from the Coventry Godiva club, who crossed the line in 33.23.

Three members of Chichester Runners were among the first 25 home - with Harry Leleu an impressive sixth in 32.03, Chris Bird 19th in 33.27 and James Baker 24th in 33.57.

The event attracted a good number of elite-standard runners as the course proved popular after its 2017 debut.

Organisers were pleased to see last year's parking and congestion problems not repeated, as a greater number of entrances and exits to the Goodwood motor circuit - where the race began and finished - opened up for runners and spectators.

