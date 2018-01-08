All you need to know about Chichester City's next FA Vase opponents

Chichester City will visit 1874 Northwich in the next round of the FA Vase.

The tie will take place on the Saturday, February 3 at St Luke’s Barton Stadium, in Winsford, Mid Cheshire, after Northwich beat Pontefract Collieries 3-1 at the weekend.

The club was established in 2012 as a community, fan-owned club by a section of Northwich Victoria's support after that club ran into financial difficulties. 1874 and Victoria now both play in the same division, the ninth tier of English football pyramid, the North West Counties League Premier Division.

1875 are currently in 17th place in the table, three points off relegation, but have only played 13 games so far this season, less than half the number some have played. They have won their last ten games in all competitions but have a very congested second half of the campaign to come.

The club are managed by Paul Bowyer and Wayne Goodison, who replaced Ian Street in 2017 - he had been at the club since its formation. Goodison made 209 appearances in the Football League from 1982- 1991, playing in that time for Barnsley, Crewe Alexandra, and Rochdale.

The top goalscorer for the club this season so far is Scott McGowan, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions - he scored in the last round of the Vase. Also, they have the league’s joint best defence, having conceded only 18 goals so far, but they have played ten fewer games than the other top defensive team, Runcorn Linnets, who are also the league leaders.

1874 have won back-to-back Mid-Cheshire Senior Cups in 2016 and 2017. The furthest 1874 Northwich have been in the FA Cup was this season when they reached the third qualifying round but lost 5-4 on penalties to Ossett Town in the replay.

This is the furthest 1874 Northwich have ever been in the FA Vase. They have beaten Irlam (North West Counties League Premier Division), Tow Law Town (Northern League Division Two - 10th tier), Ashton Athletic (North West Counties League Premier Division), and Pontefract Collieries (Northern Counties East League Premier Division - ninth tier).

The FA Vase is a competition for teams that are competing in tiers nine to 11. The final will take place on Sunday, May 20, at Wembley Stadium, the same day as the FA Trophy final.

MICHAEL HELLYER

Here's reaction to Chi City's win at Horley in the last round plus video highlights

Here's a Horley-Chi match report





