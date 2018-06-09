Aldwick Baptist Church celebrates 80 years of service

Aldwick Baptist Church has celebrated 80 years of service in its area.

To mark the event, a Mega Messy Church was held, attended by 65 children and their parents.

Games, crafts, and singing were enjoyed by all, and food was held in the car park as a street party celebration.

The evening saw a church social event - nicknamed the Pudding Club - which included singing, drama, quizzes and puddings. Derek Robinson, elder at ABC, arranged this event, which was attended by around 100 people.

The following day, Rev. Paul Kerley, who is now regional minister for the South Eastern Baptist Association, took the morning and evening services, preaching on God’s faithfulness to the church and Christians. Around 110 visitors attended the church lunch, held after the morning service.

Several grandchildren of the first minister Rev. George Johnson, who have moved away from the area, travelled from various parts of England to join in the celebrations.

Brenda Nanson, a deacon at ABC, read several messages from wellwishers and explained how this event evolved. Last year they were looking in the church loft and found lots of memorabilia from the past 80 years. This included many pictures, which were mounted and displayed around the church. This included the trowel that laid the first stone in 1938.

The church is also celebrating their new pastor, Rev. Simon Downing, who will take up his new role in September.

A book with information about the history of the church is being produced. ‘Great is the faithfulness’ has been written by historian David Hanchard, who was in the ABC Boys Brigade. More information is available on the church website.