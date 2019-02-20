Adventure for all as Chichester’s newest play park opens

Step into a world of adventure as Chichester’s newest play park opens near new housing in the heart of the community.

The fun packed park has opened at Graylingwell Park, Chichester, to provide regular and free of charge entertainment for residents of all ages.

Graylingwell Park

Situated in front of Linden Homes sales and marketing suite in Havenstoke Park, the park contains a full range of safe and unique equipment suitable for children of all ages.

The new featuring equipment includes a cableway with platform, a clamber stack, multi play unit, Kolus Totem Pole, origin pod swing, Melvin the monkey springer, Romeo the snail springer and a falling star springer.

Additional features include a bike rack for those who stop off for a small play whilst on their bike rides, seating for those watching their children and bins to keep the new park clean and tidy.

Linden Homes South marketing manager, Jo Dixon, said: “We’re delighted to open the new adventure play park at Graylingwell Park with a host of new equipment. Graylingwell is a family-friendly development and we have already seen lots of children and residents coming down to have a look and explore the new area.

“Activity parks bring so many benefits for young children helping to keep them fit and active. We also know that play equipment helps with development and social skills and we hope the residents enjoy using the equipment for many years to come.”

The new park will not only provide fun for the residents who are moving to the new housing but for the community surrounding Graylingwell and other parts of Chichester.